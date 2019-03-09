ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 31 points, including 10 in a row as No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro rallied late in the game to stave off an upset by seventh-seeded Samford in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Robert Allen and Ruben Guerrero sparked Samford to a 12-point halftime lead, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively. But they were held to a combined nine points in the second half. Allen finished with 18 points and Guerrero 16.

Isaiah Miller added 13 points for UNC Greensboro, and eight of the nine Spartans who suited up for the game scored.

Samford was leading by six points with five minutes remaining when Alonso caught fire. He made two free throws, a 3-pointer, two more free throws and a layup to turn the game around. The Spartans held a 69-66 lead and Samford was scoreless for four minutes.

In the final 1:26, James Dickey and Kynn Galloway blocked Samford shots and Dickey had a steal as well.