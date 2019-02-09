CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 28 points as UNC Greensboro won its eighth straight game, beating Chattanooga 78-63 on Saturday night.
Isaiah Miller added 21 points for the Spartans. Miller also had five steals for the Spartans.
Kyrin Galloway had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (22-3, 11-1 Southern Conference).
Donovann Toatley had 16 points for the Mocs (11-15, 6-7). Kevin Easley added 15 points. David Jean-Baptiste had 13 points.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Mocs on the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Chattanooga 85-72 on Dec. 29. UNC Greensboro plays Furman on the road on Thursday. Chattanooga faces Samford on the road next Saturday.
