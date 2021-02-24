LONDON (AP) — Dele Alli scored with an overhead kick and set up two other goals as Tottenham beat Wolfsberg 4-0 in the Europa League on Wednesday to become the first team to qualify for the last 16.

Alli, handed a rare start by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, flicked the ball up after meeting a right-wing cross by Matt Doherty then leapt with his back to goal and directed an acrobatic effort into the bottom corner in the 11th minute of the second-leg match in the round of 32.

The midfielder crossed for Carlos Vinicius to head in the second goal in the 50th then played in substitute Gareth Bale to curl a powerful 73rd-minute shot into the top corner.

Vinicius added a fourth for Tottenham, which completed an 8-1 victory on aggregate over its Austrian opponent.

The remaining second legs in the last 32 are staged on Thursday.

The Tottenham-Wolfsberg game was played Wednesday to avoid a clash with fellow north London club Arsenal, which is also at home in the second leg against Benfica — although that game is being played in Athens because of coronavirus restrictions.

