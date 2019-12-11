BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne scored a career-high 22 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 63-58 victory over Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Alleyne hit 7 of 13 from the field, including three 3-pointers for the cold-shooting Hokies (7-3), who survived a scare and snapped a three-game losing streak. Landers Nolley II added 19 points for Virginia Tech.

Stefan Kenic led Chattanooga (6-5) with 16 points.

The Mocs led 51-47 after a 3-pointer by David Jean-Baptiste with 5:23 remaining, but the Hokies answered by scoring on six of their next seven possessions. Alleyne started a 14-2 run that enabled Virginia Tech to build a 61-53 lead and pull away on a night when it shot just 39% (23 of 59) from the field.

Chattanooga cut the deficit to 61-58 on a 3-pointer by Jonathan Scott with seven seconds left, but Alleyne answered two free throws to seal it.

TIP-INS

Chattanooga: Kenic came into the game averaging just 8.5 points per game, and he had hit just three 3-pointers all season, but the junior from Serbia gave the Mocs a big boost off the bench, with the 16 points and hitting two 3-pointers. His play, though, wasn’t enough to overcome an off game from leading scorer (15 per game) Matt Ryan, who finished with just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies’ 39% shooting was their second-worst shooting performance of the season, and the Hokies made just six 3-pointers – their second-fewest 3’s in a game this season. But Virginia Tech made enough plays down the stretch to extend its home-court nonconference winning streak to 30 games.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga: The Mocs play at home against Troy on Sunday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against Gardner-Webb on Sunday.

