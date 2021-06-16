Last July, longtime NBA play-by-play announcer Kevin Calabro left the Portland Trail Blazers after a four-year tenure to focus on his family and his health.

After a year away, Calabro will reportedly return to the Trail Blazers, which released his predecessor Jordan Kent on Wednesday. The news was first reported by John Canzano of The Oregonian.

Calabro garnered national acclaim and recognition as the voice of the Sonics from 1987 to 2008. He took over the play-by-play duties in Portland in 2016.

Calabro abruptly left last summer during the coronavirus pandemic before the NBA season resumed in the Disney World bubble.

“With everything that’s going on with COVID and everything that’s happening, I just decided this is a good time to step away,” Calabro said at the time during an interview with The Times. “We’ve made a lot of sacrifices during this long and crazy ride. We’ve been apart for birthdays, holidays and everything. I just turned 64 and my wife is 67. We’re in great health, but we’ve got some things happening in family that I want to be a part of.

“And we got enough acorns in the nest, so I just decided let’s back off for a while.”

Calabro is expected to pair once again with Blazers analyst Lamar Hurd.