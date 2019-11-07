GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 22 points, Filip Rebraca added 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds and North Dakota easily defeated Division III-member Crown College 86-61 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Allen-Eikens grabbed eight rebounds and made six assists but had seven turnovers for the Fighting Hawks. Marlon Stewart had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Gunnar Ledin and Timothy Wendel scored 14 points apiece for the Storm, which played it as an exhibition game.

North Dakota plays Gonzaga on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com