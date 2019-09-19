LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese prosecutors are bringing 154 charges against an alleged local hacker they believe is linked to the publication of internal documents that embarrassed top European clubs and soccer officials in the Football Leaks case.

A statement from the attorney general’s office Thursday said Rui Pinto, who is in custody in Lisbon after being extradited from Hungary, is accused of alleged crimes connected to the release of secret information about the financial dealings of clubs.

The accusations include illegal access to data and attempted extortion.

The statement says the Football Leaks website published confidential information about players’ and coaches’ contracts and transfer fees, among other things.

No trial date has been set.

The Football Leaks website began in 2015. European media started publishing documents the website posted, igniting scandals.

___

