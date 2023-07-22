An investigative story gave credence to longstanding local rumors. Now one of the involved organizations is reflecting on its own culture and that of high-level sports in general.

Conal Groom, 50, worked at Seattle’s Pocock Rowing Center from 2002-07, according to his LinkedIn, rising to boathouse director. A recent Washington Post article detailed allegations of verbal and physical abuse and sexual grooming by Groom spanning decades, including his time in Seattle. The Post also reported — based on interviews with the alleged victim and her parents, plus the findings of a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigation — that in 2021 one of his favored athletes accused him of attempting to sexually assault her when she was 17.

In a 2007 incident The Post described based on a police report, Groom threw Olympic hopeful Samantha Twardowski to the ground and swore at her in front of other rowers. Groom was suspended from coaching duties, and there was a plan for him to remain employed as long as he took anger management classes, according to Jenn Gibbons, current executive director of the George Pocock Rowing Foundation. He declined and left.

Groom did not agree to be interviewed by The Post and did not respond to multiple calls from The Seattle Times.

In addition to an ever-growing résumé, Groom possessed a charming and manipulative nature, according to Steve Dani, who trained alongside him in the Northwest and said they lived in the same building. Dani coached at Pocock from 2006-13, according to Cornell University, where he took an assistant coaching job in 2013. He was on the management committee when Groom was suspended in 2007.

Dani recalled that as Groom advanced at Pocock, before the suspension, “He kind of took over the elite team and took over the directorship and did things his way and told people what they wanted to hear, but did whatever he wanted.”

Gibbons, who arrived almost three years ago, said the longest-tenured member of Pocock management has been there 11 years — not long enough to have worked with Groom. Still, as Groom continued to train Ivy League and national team hopefuls and eventually moved away from Seattle, his presence loomed large.

“The rumors about Conal’s behavior — even though I wasn’t here — and understandings of what kind of coach he was, was talked about quite a bit,” Gibbons said. “[The Post’s article] wasn’t a surprise, which is sad to say for the sport as well.”

Groom left Pocock for nearby Lake Union Crew, along with a parent, Carol Nagy, who featured prominently in the story as well. Groom and Nagy opened the for-profit Seattle Rowing Center in 2010 out of a canal warehouse. The Seattle Times called it the first boathouse in the city to teach elementary-school-age children how to scull in small boats. Eventually Groom and Nagy relocated to Southern California.

Gibbons is grateful for the dialogue The Post article sparked. She said some people who defended Groom’s behavior for years reached out to express remorse. But Gibbons recalled someone questioning why one of Groom’s alleged victims visited him late at night.

“I would have walked off a cliff for my coach in college, or high school,” said Gibbons, who rowed at Michigan State. “You’ve got to remember the power that these administrators and coaches have over these young people, and you cannot blame [the athletes].”

That was echoed by Margaret Christopher, a coach employed by Pocock Rowing Club, the adult program that operates out of the same building as the George Pocock Rowing Foundation. Christopher estimated she joined the organization as a member in the late 1990s. She told The Seattle Times she interacted with Groom and observed concerning behavior. She described two of the groups Groom coached consistently, youths and high-performance athletes, as the most vulnerable.

“They’re both talented and driven. And they’ll do pretty much anything that they think they need to do to achieve a higher level of competition,” Christopher said of the latter. “They can be totally taken advantage of.

“He coached adults, and he would lose his temper with them, and sometimes it was upsetting to them, but for the most part, they just laughed at him. They’re not generally headed to nationals … or hoping that Conal will put in a good word for them. They don’t care.”

Christopher, an attorney, filed a grievance with USRowing — the sport’s governing body — in December 2014 after hearing a story, told over many hours in the boathouse, from a former rower Groom had coached as a teenager. Already upset with his pupils, The Post reported, Groom had sent them into rough conditions one cold and windy day on Lake Washington. They were left to figure out what to do when their boat took on water, and considered climbing the ladder of the Highway 520 bridge. They were ultimately able to bail out the boat.

According to The Post, during an ensuing confrontation, Groom told the boy his teammates didn’t like him and said “he needed to ‘own his mistake’ of challenging him — or leave. The boy, in tears, chose the latter.”

Christopher said she conducted other interviews for the grievance, and they supported this account.

“He just did that on a daily basis, to bring his athletes down and prevent them from questioning him or his methods and basically putting their entire survival in his hands,” she said. “It’s just gross, and that’s what abusers do.

“But he was so extreme. No coach around here would have done anything like that. And when I described it to other coaches, they were like, ‘What?’ And I think some of them didn’t actually believe me.”

Christopher handed over her materials to USRowing, she said. According to The Post story, USRowing’s lawyers investigated and confirmed some accusations against Groom. But their 198-page report was never released publicly, and Christopher never heard the outcome.

“I felt like I was crazy. I felt like I had messed up the whole thing,” Christopher said. “How is anyone going to complain about Conal after that?”

Current USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus could not be reached for comment.

Dani described an incident when he coached a teenager who had just returned from a summer camp at Seattle Rowing Center and strange conversations followed. It was like she’d been “brainwashed,” he said, repeating a line about how she had to return to the center and follow her dreams.

“His reputation in the Northwest was never really good,” Dani said. “But he was so tied in with USRowing and the junior national team that if you wanted to make the junior national team or do well at nationals, he had kids convinced that they had to row for him.”

Seeing Groom’s past investigated sparked conversations at his former club. Padraic McGovern, director of operations of the George Pocock Rowing Foundation, called the read “stomach-turning.”

“It’s disappointing that it took this long,” he added. “We’ve all got to work together to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“It really requires you to do a bit of navel-gazing in a sense of, ‘What else are we doing that we could be doing better? What other behaviors do we condone or accept or assume is just part of sport?’ ” Gibbons added.

“There’s a certain amount of grittiness and toughness that every sport requires and celebrates. How you go about developing these traits in young people to be strong and resilient — there’s a variety of ways to go about that.”

Some changes with intent to keep young athletes safe have already been enacted at Pocock, and others could follow.

The George Pocock Rowing Foundation and Pocock Rowing were divided into separate 501(c)(3) organizations this year. McGovern called it an “organizational decision” for a simpler business model, and to support their mission, independent of SafeSport recommendations and a desire to protect athletes, though those goals overlap.

The foundation sought guidance from the YMCA on how to navigate shared spaces between youths and adults. The YMCA recommended a company that performed an assessment in January 2022 and offered 150 pages of resources to fulfill its recommendations.

There are now separate hours for the boathouse and locker rooms for youth and adult access, with a buffer zone. There are a few rare overlapping times, according to McGovern.

Another recent change includes adding two to three questions that allow the interview committee to identify “red flags” in the hiring process. Communication between athletes and coaches has become more transparent.

In 2023, USRowing required that relevant adult participants — adult athletes who have “regular contact” with any minor athlete and individuals in a position of power are included — take a 90-minute SafeSport Trained course. This year, in addition to all coaches, Pocock’s high school athletes took SafeSport training as well. More watchful eyes and critical observers for abusive practices, McGovern reasoned.

“Fifteen years is a lot of time to both recognize and identify sources of risk or gaps, or areas that could be manipulated by an abusive coach for ill purposes,” he said.

Gibbons also said the organization provides trauma-informed training for coaches.

“There’s some really obvious things about Conal’s behavior that no one should have been doing. But there are subtle things that we pick up and we learn and we emulate and we pass on to future generations of athletes, whether we’re conscious of it or not,” Gibbons said.

Groom was eventually suspended by USRowing in 2022 for sexual misconduct and placed on temporary restrictions as he was investigated by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. That process is ongoing, The Post reported. After the publication of The Post article, USRowing released a statement acknowledging it and the allegations against Groom.

“USRowing’s current leadership team has zero tolerance for this sort of behavior and has implemented strong safeguarding practices that have already proven to be responsive to serious issues regarding the safety and wellbeing of rowers,” it read.