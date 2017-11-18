Sports All-Wesco 3A South Division swimming and diving Originally published November 18, 2017 at 3:59 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Wesco South Swim by SeaTimes Preps on Scribd Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySeahawks Saturday injury report: Along with Kam Chancellor, Seattle could also be without starting left tackle Duane Brown against Falcons Previous StoryAll-Wesco 4A swimming and diving team
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.