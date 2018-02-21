Sports All-South Puget Sound League 4A boys basketball team Originally published February 21, 2018 at 4:58 pm Updated February 21, 2018 at 4:59 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Boys Basketball, Coach's 2017-18 4A SPSL All League Team by SeaTimes Preps on Scribd Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. says Derwin James would be a ‘perfect’ fit for Seahawks as a Kam Chancellor replacement Previous StoryAll-South Puget Sound League 4A girls basketball team
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.