1st Team

 

Amelia Blakely                   9             Tahoma

Lauren Briggs                     9              Kentridge

Grace Felner                      10           Mount Rainier

Grace Gallagher                 10          Kentridge

Annelise Hed                     11           KW

Raegan Marek                   10           Mount Rainier

Shayla Markle                     10          Kennedy

Emiri Nishizawa                 10           Tahoma

 

Dive:

Lizzy McKnight                  10           Kentridge

 

2nd Team

 

Hannah Ackerman           11           KW

Kylie Doan                           9              Hazen

Bridget Duven                   12           Tahoma

Kendra Gibson                  9              Tahoma

Maedlline Kalenius          11           Kennedy

Rachel  Kloepfer               9              Tahoma

Krista Markle                    9               Kennedy

Jayda So                               10           KM

 

Dive:

Cassy Padilla                                       Kentlake

 

Olympic Division

 

1st Team

 

Jaden Henry                       11           AHS

Sarah Jacobson                 09           FWHS

Amy Nguyen                      12           TJ

Margaret Petellin             10           Enumclaw

Elise Pratt                            11           Enumclaw

Breanna Ross                     10           FWHS

Lilian Tucker                       9              Decatur

Kimberly Walling               9              Decatur

 

Dive:

Abbie Jo Carlson               12           Enumclaw

 

2nd Team

 

Swim:

Kyra       Brandt                  10           Auburn Riverside

Chloe    Edwards               9              Auburn Riverside

Shae      Fairchild               11           Auburn Riverside

Caitlyn  Lo                           9              FWHS

Emily     Nguyen                10           TJ

Ryley     Pilato                     11           Enumclaw

Jaylyn    Wong                    12           Auburn Riverside

Audrey Wood                    12           Auburn Riverside

 

Dive:

Stephanie Gunn                10           Beamer

