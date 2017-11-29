Cascade Division
1st Team
Amelia Blakely 9 Tahoma
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
Lauren Briggs 9 Kentridge
Grace Felner 10 Mount Rainier
Grace Gallagher 10 Kentridge
Annelise Hed 11 KW
Raegan Marek 10 Mount Rainier
Shayla Markle 10 Kennedy
Emiri Nishizawa 10 Tahoma
Dive:
Lizzy McKnight 10 Kentridge
2nd Team
Hannah Ackerman 11 KW
Kylie Doan 9 Hazen
Bridget Duven 12 Tahoma
Kendra Gibson 9 Tahoma
Maedlline Kalenius 11 Kennedy
Rachel Kloepfer 9 Tahoma
Krista Markle 9 Kennedy
Jayda So 10 KM
Dive:
Cassy Padilla Kentlake
Olympic Division
1st Team
Jaden Henry 11 AHS
Sarah Jacobson 09 FWHS
Amy Nguyen 12 TJ
Margaret Petellin 10 Enumclaw
Elise Pratt 11 Enumclaw
Breanna Ross 10 FWHS
Lilian Tucker 9 Decatur
Kimberly Walling 9 Decatur
Dive:
Abbie Jo Carlson 12 Enumclaw
2nd Team
Swim:
Kyra Brandt 10 Auburn Riverside
Chloe Edwards 9 Auburn Riverside
Shae Fairchild 11 Auburn Riverside
Caitlyn Lo 9 FWHS
Emily Nguyen 10 TJ
Ryley Pilato 11 Enumclaw
Jaylyn Wong 12 Auburn Riverside
Audrey Wood 12 Auburn Riverside
Dive:
Stephanie Gunn 10 Beamer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.