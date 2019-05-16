Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why the Seahawks wish the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan two months ago
- Give Pete Carroll, John Schneider credit for hard, but necessary, choices while remaking Seahawks' core | Larry Stone
- Analysis: Even without Sav'ell Smalls, UW Huskies still have recruiting hope in the state of Washington
- As letter of intent deadline passes, Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels still mum on college choice
- Seahawks officially sign Geno Smith to set up intriguing backup quarterback battle
