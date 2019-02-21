Share story

Most Valuable Player: Dalayah Daniels, Garfield

Coach of the Year:  Marvin Hall, Garfield

Defensive Player of the Year:  Dalayah Daniels, Garfield

Team Sportsmanship:  Nathan Hale

First Team
Karmelah Dean, Roosevelt
Meghan Fiso, West Seattle
Kate Rutledge, Ballard
Grace Sarver, West Seattle
Samiayah Tolliver, Garfield

Second Team
Taliyah Clark, Bishop Blanchet
Jasmine Gayles, West Seattle
Molly Moffitt, Seattle Prep
Tamia Stricklin, Seattle Prep
Katie Thiers, Roosevelt

Third Team
Faith Brantley, Garfield
Bea Franklin, Seattle Prep
Mary Hauck, Seattle Prep
Kelsey Lenzie, West Seattle
Shaunice Reed, Franklin
Olivia Wickstrom, Bainbridge

