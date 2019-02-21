Most Valuable Player: Dalayah Daniels, Garfield
Coach of the Year: Marvin Hall, Garfield
Defensive Player of the Year: Dalayah Daniels, Garfield
Team Sportsmanship: Nathan Hale
First Team
Karmelah Dean, Roosevelt
Meghan Fiso, West Seattle
Kate Rutledge, Ballard
Grace Sarver, West Seattle
Samiayah Tolliver, Garfield
Second Team
Taliyah Clark, Bishop Blanchet
Jasmine Gayles, West Seattle
Molly Moffitt, Seattle Prep
Tamia Stricklin, Seattle Prep
Katie Thiers, Roosevelt
Third Team
Faith Brantley, Garfield
Bea Franklin, Seattle Prep
Mary Hauck, Seattle Prep
Kelsey Lenzie, West Seattle
Shaunice Reed, Franklin
Olivia Wickstrom, Bainbridge
