Most Valuable Player: Marjon Beauchamp, Rainier Beach

Coach of the Year:  Brent Merritt, Eastside Catholic

Defensive Player of the Year:  Micah Monroe, Rainier Beach

Team Sportsmanship:  Lakeside

First Team
Paolo Banchero, O’Dea
Maurice Barnett, Franklin
Shane Nowell, Eastside Catholic
Mitchell Saxon, Ingraham
Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic

Second Team
Jamon Kemp, Rainier Beach
Kyle Luttinen, Roosevelt
Abdul Mohamed, West Seattle
Noah Williams, O’Dea
Maui Sze, Roosevelt

Third Team
John Chistofilis, O’Dea
Coz Collins, Ingraham
Jaivion Garrett, Rainier Beach
Micah Jessie, Garfield
Micah Monroe, Rainier Beach

Seattle Times sports staff