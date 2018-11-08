Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners finalize trade sending catcher Mike Zunino, outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Rays
- Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Why the Huskies, not Cougars, should be smelling Roses
- Is Mike Zunino trade a tweak or start of a rebuild for Mariners? | Larry Stone
- Sounders vs. Timbers: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to Leg 2 of MLS playoff series
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.