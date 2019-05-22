Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Kurt Warner says Seahawks' Russell Wilson isn't a top-five NFL QB, and he might be right | Matt Calkins
- Federal Way star Jaden McDaniels breaks silence, announces commitment to Washington
- What we learned from the Seahawks' first open OTA: Injuries, contracts and position changes
- Russell Wilson on Doug Baldwin's Seahawks legacy: 'He’s going to be remembered forever here'
- Mariners make slew of roster moves including placing Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy on injured list
