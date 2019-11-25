HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Alford had 23 points as Alabama A&M defeated Troy 80-66 on Monday night.

Jalen Johnson had 11 points and five blocks for Alabama A&M (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Brandon Miller added 11 points. TJ Parham had 11 points for the hosts.

Zay Williams had 13 points for the Trojans (1-6). Ty Gordon added 10 points. Charles Norman had 10 points and six rebounds.

Darian Adams, the Trojans’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14.0 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (2 of 10).

Alabama A&M matches up against Jacksonville State at home next Saturday. Troy plays Shorter at home on Saturday.

