COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds and five steals, and No. 9 Maryland forced 17 first-half turnovers in an 80-56 victory over Rutgers on Sunday.

The Terrapins (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) rebounded from a loss at No. 6 Indiana earlier in the week. Brinae Alexander led Maryland with 20 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career in the process, and Abby Meyers added 14 with three steals.

The Terps beat Rutgers (8-11, 2-5) for the second time in 14 days. The Scarlet Knights turned the ball over 22 times in the first meeting, and they had 23 on Sunday against Maryland’s pressing defense.

Meyers scored 10 points during an early 13-0 run that gave Maryland a 15-5 lead. The Terps were up 44-28 at halftime.

Kaylene Smikle scored 21 points for Rutgers and Chyna Cornwell contributed 15. Shyanne Sellers scored 12 points for Maryland.

MILESTONE

In the third quarter, Alexander made a 3-pointer from in front of the Maryland bench that put her over 1,000 points. Alexander joined Miller, Meyers and Lavender Briggs as members of the 1,000-point club. Elisa Pinzan is 14 short of the milestone after a five-point day.

Alexander went 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and the team finished 10 of 25.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Turnovers continue to plague the Scarlet Knights, who entered averaging 21.2 per game. Awa Sidibe had seven. The Scarlet Knights did hold Maryland to 41% shooting but shot only 32% from the field themselves.

Maryland: The Terps’ ability to push the pace was exactly what was needed against a Rutgers team that doesn’t take good care of the ball, and Miller and Meyers showed the many ways they can contribute at both ends of the court.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host Michigan on Thursday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Wisconsin on Thursday night.

