PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Davis Alexander threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as Portland State gave up one touchdown before thrashing Division II Simon Fraser 70-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Mataio Talalemotu caught six passes for 132 yards and a score and Davis Koetter grabbed four for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings amassed 646 yards while limiting Simon Fraser to just 113 total yards. The Clan had 178 yards passing but was held to a minus 65 yards rushing.

Simon Fraser struck first when Justin Seiber nailed John Rysen on a 60-yard scoring strike and a 7-0 lead. Portland State responded quickly and often taking a 21-7 lead into the break as Simon Fraser lost its 10th straight game, after opening the 2018 season with a 54-7 victory over Willamette before dropping the rest that season.

Seiber finished with 157 yards passing.

The Vikings, who lost to Arkansas 20-13 last week, will face No. 24 Boise State next Saturday.