OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sandy Alderson is returning to the Oakland Athletics as a senior adviser to baseball operations after previously working 17 seasons with the club in various capacities.

Alderson led the A’s when they won three straight AL pennants from 1988-90 and a sweep of the earthquake-interrupted 1989 World Series against the San Francisco Giants. He was general manager between stints as team president from 1993-95 and 1997-98.

The 71-year-old announced Saturday at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards dinner in New York that he has been cancer-free for four months. He took a leave of absence from duties as Mets GM in late June after his cancer returned and said he did not deserve to return because of the team’s poor record.

Alderson was Major League Baseball executive vice president of baseball operations from 1998-2005 then worked as Padres CEO from 2005-09 and special consultant to the commissioner for Latin America in 2010. He joined the Mets in 2011.

