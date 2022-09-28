WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis.

F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”

Albon missed the last race at the Italian GP three weeks ago after being hospitalized with appendicitis. He had taken part in Friday’s practice at Monza then became ill and had surgery on the Saturday.

Dutch driver Nyck De Vries stepped in and drove well to finish in ninth place.

Williams later said Albon had suffered respiratory failure after his surgery and he was moved into an intensive care unit.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” Albon said on F1’s website. “My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal, but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.”

The 26-year-old Albon is raring to go at the Marina Bay street circuit but anticipates a difficult time at the night race on twisting track with high heat and humidity.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving,” he said. “It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

