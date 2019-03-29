TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will pay new basketball coach Nate Oats $2.45 million annually under his five-year deal.

The university released a memorandum of understanding with Oats to The Associated Press on Friday in response to an open records request. Alabama introduced the former Buffalo coach on Thursday to replace Avery Johnson.

The university agreed to pay Johnson $5.5 million in a settlement to buy out the remainder of his contract. Alabama released that agreement in response to a separate open records request.

Oats led Buffalo to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons. The Bulls also won back-to-back Mid-American Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Oats will also receive $12,000 a year in an expense account.

He had recently signed a five-year deal at Buffalo worth $837,000 annually.

___

