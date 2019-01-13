TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — All-America safety Deionte Thompson has joined a growing crowd of Alabama players leaving early for the NFL draft.
Thompson announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He’s the sixth Crimson Tide underclassman to announce his decision to leave early.
Thompson was a consensus All-American in his first season as the starter. He made 79 tackles and had two interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Thompson, who has already graduated, says his experience at Alabama was “undeniably life-changing and an experience that I wouldn’t trade for the world.” He’s widely projected as a potential first-round pick.
Most Read Sports Stories
- With Sebastian Janikowski's future uncertain, Seahawks sign kicker Sam Ficken
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Sources: Eastern QB Gage Gubrud considering transfer to Washington State
- Huskies beat Colorado to complete road sweep, tied for second place in Pac-12 VIEW
- Surging UW Huskies not content with a split and looking for their first Pac-12 road sweep in six years
Cornerback Saivion Smith announced Saturday that he’s turning pro. A day earlier, left tackle Jonah Williams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, tailback Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. all declared for the draft.