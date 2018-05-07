TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — New Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will make $1.2 million annually and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is set to earn $1.1 million.
Trustees approved deals for 10 Crimson Tide assistants Monday, with only offensive line coach Brent Key remaining in the same job. Both coordinators have three-year deals.
Locksley’s salary is the same as predecessor Brian Daboll, who left for the same job with the Buffalo Bills.
Former defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt had a three-year, $4.2 million deal before leaving to become Tennessee’s head coach.
New defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski will make $750,000 each of the next two years.
Alabama will pay quarterbacks coach Dan Enos $450,000 over his first two years before his buyout from Arkansas expires. He’s scheduled to make $875,000 in Year 3.
More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org