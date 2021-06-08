TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Oklahoma State have scheduled a home and home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

The Crimson Tide’s series with Notre Dame will move to the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Alabama and Oklahoma State announced Tuesday the first meeting will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sept. 23, 2028.

The Cowboys are scheduled to come to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.

The teams’ only previous meeting came in the 2006 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Oklahoma State won 34-31, and Alabama subsequently hired Nick Saban as head coach.

Alabama has added 11 home-and-home series to future schedules recently: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Ohio State (2027 & 2028), Notre Dame (2029 & 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033), Arizona (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).

Oklahoma State has lined up future dates with Arizona State (2022 and 2023), Arkansas (2024 and 2027 and again in 2032 and 2033), Oregon (2025 and 2026) and Nebraska (2034 and 2035).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25