TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama middle linebacker Mack Wilson is entering the NFL draft.
Wilson becomes the seventh Crimson Tide player and fourth defender to declare for the draft since losing to Clemson in the national title game.
The junior announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday evening.
Wilson made 71 tackles with five for a loss and had two interceptions last season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The Montgomery, Alabama product played in 42 games over the past two seasons and had 119 career tackles.
Also turning pro for the Tide: safety Deionte Thompson, cornerback Saivion Smith, left tackle Jonah Williams, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and tailback Josh Jacobs.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25