ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored all of his 19 points in the second half and Alabama A&M rallied to beat Tulane 67-59 in the third-place game of the Boardwalk Battle on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first victory this season to end an 11-game losing streak.

After Tulane went on a 13-0 run to take a 55-48 lead, the Bulldogs responded with an 11-0 run to go up by four with 4:26 remaining. Tulane was within two with 1:31 left but Miller and Tre Todd made consecutive baskets before Miller added two free throws to finish a game-ending 6-0 run.

Todd scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half when the Bulldogs shot 50 percent. Walter Jones Jr. finished with three 3-pointers and 15 points.

The victory was the first for Alabama A&M (1-11) since winning its finale last season in a 3-28 year.

Caleb Daniels scored 14 points and Samir Sehic had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Green Wave (4-8).