BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 21 points and Akron beat Bowling Green 74-70 on Tuesday night.

Freeman also had 16 rebounds for the Zips (10-6, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Sammy Hunter scored 19 points while going 7 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance). Xavier Castaneda was 6 of 16 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Falcons (8-8, 2-1) were led by Leon Ayers III, who recorded 19 points. Kaden Metheny added 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Bowling Green. Rashaun Agee also had 11 points.

___

