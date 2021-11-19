CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Emmanuel Akot posted 16 points and six assists as Boise State romped past Temple 82-62 in the Charleston Classic on Friday.

Akot made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Abu Kigab had 13 points and six assists for Boise State (2-2). Mladen Armus added 11 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. had 10 points.

Khalif Battle had 19 points for the Owls (1-3). Sage Tolbert III added seven rebounds.

