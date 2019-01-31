WASHINGTON (AP) — James Akinjo scored 10 of his 23 points during a rally with just under five minutes to play to spark Georgetown past Xavier 80-73 on Thursday night.

Akinjo hit a 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining to give the Hoyas a 67-66 lead as they closed on a 16-7 surge. Akinjo made two 3s and four free throws during the stretch. Trey Mourning added a 3-pointer, and Jamorko Pickett scored on a putback that made it 75-70 with 38 seconds to go before Akinjo sealed it at the line.

Akinjo was 6-of-10 shooting, made four 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws. Josh LeBlanc added 17 points for Georgetown (14-7, 4-4 Big East Conference), which travels to No. 14 Villanova on Sunday.

Naji Marshall scored 16 points to lead Xavier (11-11, 3-6), which has lost four straight. Paul Scruggs added 15 points and Quentin Goodin had 14. The trio each made three of Xavier’s 12 3-pointers. The Musketeers play at Creighton on Sunday.