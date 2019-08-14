ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his team-leading ninth goal in the 21st minute and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (9-11-6) jumped into a three-way tie for seventh place with Montreal and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Akindele scored on one-timer from just off the penalty spot off a centering pass from Carlos Ascues. That climaxed a patient buildup in the offensive end with Oriol Rosell slotting the ball forward to Ascues in the box.

Brian Rowe made three saves for his seventh shutout. He benefited from Benny Feilhaber missing a point-blank shot in the 83rd minute.

Sporting K.C. dropped to 7-11-7.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, RAPIDS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored his eighth goal of the season, Vito Mannone had his ninth shutout and Minnesota United beat Colorado,

Minnesota (12-8-5) set a club record for wins in a season. The Loons had 10 victories in their inaugural campaign in 2017 and 11 in 2018.

Quintero scored in the 39th minute by getting it past goalkeeper Clint Irwin on a one-on-one opportunity. Moments earlier, Irwin dove to his right to deny Quintero’s penalty-kick attempt.

Colorado is 7-13-5.