SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Daniel Akin scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State past San Francisco 82-64 on Sunday night.

Akin shot 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Aggies (7-0). Max Shulga scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Taylor Funk recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. The Aggies picked up their seventh straight victory.

Tyrell Roberts led the way for the Dons (7-2) with 18 points. Marcus Williams added 13 points for San Francisco. Zane Meeks also had 11 points.

Utah State entered halftime up 44-30. Akin paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Utah State outscored San Francisco by four points over the final half, while Steven Ashworth led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.