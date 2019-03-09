BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Ajayi matched his season high with 26 points as South Alabama got past Appalachian State 78-71 on Saturday.
Trhae Mitchell had 18 points and 11 rebounds for South Alabama (15-16, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Kory Holden added 15 points. Herb McGee had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the visiting team.
Justin Forrest had 21 points for the Mountaineers (11-20, 6-12). Ronshad Shabazz added 16 points. Bennett Holley had eight rebounds.
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. South Alabama defeated Appalachian State 79-73 on Jan. 3.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- 'My story is a lot like his': How Will Conroy joined forces with Mike Hopkins to turn around UW hoops VIEW
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com