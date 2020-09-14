The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two football games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy.

The Falcons’ abbreviated schedule will include hosting Navy on Oct. 3 at the Air Force Academy and a trip to West Point, New York, to face Army on Nov. 7. The military schools annually take part in competing for the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which goes to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.

Navy currently has possession of the trophy after beating both schools last season.

Air Force was in a holding pattern after its conference, the Mountain West, decided in August to postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been practicing since Aug. 24 in compliance with protocols.

Army is off to a 2-0 start after beating Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana-Monroe. The Black Knights have 12 games on their schedule.

Navy lost 55-3 to Brigham Young on Sept. 7. The Midshipmen have 11 games listed, including Army on Dec. 12.

Advertising

Last season, Air Force finished 11-2, which included a loss to Navy and a win over Army. The Falcons beat Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl as they closed the season with an eight-game winning streak. It was their longest since 1998.

Coach Troy Calhoun returns a strong nucleus that includes inside linebacker Demonte Meeks, along with offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg. They were all named to the preseason all-Mountain West team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25