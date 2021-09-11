ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held Navy to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory Saturday.

This was the earliest meeting in series history between these teams. It was scheduled for Saturday so it would be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Roberts ran for a 3-yard TD in the second quarter, and Daniels scored on a 28-yard run in the final minute of the third. That was plenty of offense for Air Force (2-0) on a day the Falcons held Navy (0-2) without a completed pass through the first three quarters.

Roberts added another touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth. The Midshipmen changed quarterbacks after that, and Maasai Maynor immediately threw a 15-yard pass to Mychal Cooper for Navy’s first completion and second first down of the game.

Navy finished with only 68 yards of offense.

This game is usually played in early October, but this year it was played Saturday on CBS. The pregame pageantry felt even more meaningful on this day. The players took the field carrying American flags before the game. At halftime, the names of Navy and Air Force grads lost on 9/11 were put on the videoboard.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: It took a while, but the Falcons finally pulled away to their second consecutive win over Navy. Air Force can wrap up the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy with a victory over Army on Nov. 6.

Navy: The Midshipmen were hoping to rebound after going 3-7 last year, but they are not off to a good start. They lost their opener 49-7 to Marshall, and although this game was tight until Air Force’s second touchdown, Navy’s option offense did not trouble the Falcons much.

Air Force: The Falcons host Utah State on Saturday night.

Navy: The Midshipmen are off next weekend before playing at Houston on Sept. 25.

