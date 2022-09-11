The Washington men’s soccer team, ranked second or third in the nation depending on the poll, got its first nonwin of the season as it tied Air Force 1-1 at Husky Soccer Field on Sunday.

Illijah Paul scored for the Huskies (4-0-1) on a header in the first two minutes off assists from Chris Meyers and Lucas Meek.

Air Force (0-3-2) got the equalizer in the 88th minute from Thaddaeus Dewing off Remi Smith’s assist.

Washington out shot the Falcons 19-2.

Women’s soccer

• Grayson Lynch scored in the 74th minute as Washington State (4-1-1) rallied to beat Cal Poly 3-2 in Pullman.

• Hailey Still scored unassisted in the 66th minute as visiting Washington tied Portland 1-1 to remain unbeaten at 5-0-2.

Hockey

• At the WHL preseason showcase at the Angel of the Wind Arena in Everett, Jordan Gustafson scored his second goal in overtime to lift the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-4 win over the visiting Spokane Chiefs.

•In the same event, Dominik Rymon had and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the Portland Winterhawks 4-2.

Golf

• Washington finished fifth at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a 31-under, which was 14 strokes behind Auburn. Peter Hruby was the top Husky, tying for eighth with a three-round 12-under-par performance.

Minors

• Spencer Packard was 3 for5 with two doubles and two RBI, but the Everett AquaSox lost to the visiting Hillsboro Hops 8-5 to wrap up the season. Everett was 59-72 in their first year in full season minor league play.

• Jacob Amaya was 3 for 4 with a grand slam and four runs scored as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 20-5. Tacoma won four games in the six-game set.