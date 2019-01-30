FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Ahmad scored 27 points and Jackson Rowe had 18 points, a season-high 14 rebounds and five assists to help CSU Fullerton hold on for a 78-71 win over CSU Northridge on Wednesday night and extend its win streak to five games.

Kyle Allman Jr. added 20 for Fullerton (9-12, 5-2 Big West Conference).

Freshman Lamine Diane had his 12th double-double of the season, finishing with a career-high 39 points and 13 rebounds for CSUN (9-13, 3-3).

Ahmad hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Titans their biggest lead of the game at 46-21 with a minute left in the first half. Diane had two dunks to cut the deficit to 21 points at the break and then scored 29 second-half points as the Matadors twice pulled with five in the second half, the last coming after Diane’s dunk with 56 seconds remaining. Ahmad made 8 of 8 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

CSUN made 19 of 36 (53 percent) from the field in the second half but finished 5-of-13 shooting from the stripe. The Titans hit 17 of 23 (74 percent) foul shots.