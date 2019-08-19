SNOQUALMIE – The foursome with Ahmad Rashad as the celebrity won the 2019 Rumble at the Ridge Monday to kick off activities for Boeing Classic week at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Rashad and Van Griffin, Jeff Murphy and Scott Mayer shot a 17-under 55 in the scramble format to win by five strokes. Rashad is a graduate of Tacoma’s Mount Tahoma High School who had a College Hall of Fame career at Oregon and then played in the NFL for 10 years with St. Louis, Buffalo and most notably Minnesota. He is a veteran sports broadcaster.

Celebrities in the 30-team annual Seahawks charity event included Steve Largent, Dave Krieg and Jim Zorn.

Doug Barron, the Monday qualifier who won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Sunday in Endicott, N.Y., announced that he won’t be playing in the Boeing Classic. His victory earned him a berth in the tournament. Also withdrawing Monday was Kenny Perry. The Boeing Classic, a three-day, 79-man PGA Tour Champions event begins Friday.

Tom Kite, 69, isn’t in the field for the first time since the Boeing Classic started in 2005. Kite won the tournament in 2006 and 2008.

Notes

• Seattle Pacific was projected to place fourth in the league standings according to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer coaches poll.

Defending champion Simon Fraser was tabbed as the preseason favorite, collecting all seven first-place votes and 49 total points. Western Washington was projected second, with 38 points, and Saint Martin’s third, with 32.

• Eastern Washington has been selected third in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Top 25 poll. EWU was ranked fourth in the preseason media poll. North Dakota State was a unanimous No. 1 pick by the coaches.