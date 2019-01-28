COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artemi Panarin’s agent says the star forward won’t discuss a new contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets until after the season.
Dan Milstein tweeted a statement Monday saying Panarin’s “priority now is to focus on the rest of the season.”
Panarin will be an unrestricted free agent. The team’s efforts to sign him to a multiyear extension have been unsuccessful, and he isn’t sure if he wants to stay in Columbus. The team may consider trading him before the Feb. 25 deadline. Columbus entered Monday in third place in the Metropolitan Division, in line for a postseason berth.
Panarin is making $6 million this season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Five things the Seahawks players did at the Pro Bowl
- Edgar Martinez is finally in. Who are the next Seattle sports stars bound for a hall of fame? | Matt Calkins
- Report: 4-star WR Puka Nacua's official visit to Washington went 'better than I expected'
- Three impressions on Washington's 79-69 win at Oregon State WATCH
- Howard Schultz's apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
The Blue Jackets also will have to make a decision about goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who also will be an unrestricted free agent and has declined to sign an extension.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy