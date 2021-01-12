ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, the player’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

ESPN.com first reported the agreement.

Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week. He joins Buffalo (14-3) after the Bills lost rookie running back Zack Moss to a season-ending ankle injury in a 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over Indianapolis last Saturday.

Freeman must first undergo the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols before being allowed to practice, making it unlikely he’ll be available for Buffalo’s divisional-round game against the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) on Saturday.

Freeman was limited to playing five games with the Giants due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final half of the season. He finished with 54 carries for 172 yards and scored a touchdown rushing and receiving.

He spent his first six NFL years in Atlanta, where Freeman topped 1,000 yards rushing twice and combined to score 27 touchdowns (22 rushing, five receiving) over the 2015 and ’16 seasons.

After starting the season as Buffalo’s backup, Moss closed the year splitting playing time with Devin Singletary. Selected in the third round out of Utah, Moss finished second on the team with 481 yards rushing, while scoring five touchdowns (including one receiving), three more than Singletary.

The Bills have several options to replace Moss in the lineup, with third-stringer T.J. Yeldon, Taiwan Jones and rookie Antonio Williams, a member of the practice squad. Williams showed promise in his career debut by finishing with 12 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns and a 20-yard catch in Buffalo’s season-ending 56-26 win over Miami.

