HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tajuan Agee had 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Iona edged past Quinnipiac 81-77 on Tuesday night. Rickey McGill added 21 points for the Gaels, while E.J. Crawford chipped in 20. Crawford also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels.
Cameron Young had 30 points for the Bobcats (14-12, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rich Kelly added 18 points. Tyrese Williams had eight rebounds.
The Gaels leveled the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Iona 66-65 on Feb. 8. Iona (11-15, 9-6) will pursue its fifth straight victory on Friday when the team travels to Manhattan. Quinnipiac matches up against Monmouth on the road on Sunday.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'You mean the nicest guy in camp': Evan White is the future at first base for the Mariners
- Bobby Wagner remains a constant at linebacker for Seahawks but there could be a lot of change elsewhere | 2019 position analysis
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- For the Pac-12, the road to the NCAA tournament goes through Washington
- Three impressions from UW's 72-70 win at WSU: Huskies are close to locking up the Pac-12 title WATCH
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com