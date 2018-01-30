ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Injured Olympic halfpipe champion Iouri Podladtchikov tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital gown along with the message “I am doing OK,” after a scary wreck at the Winter X Games.
The snowboarder known as the I-Pod has a broken nose, but scans showed no signs of brain or neck trauma.
In one tweet, posted late Monday, he says: “Thank you so much for all the messages. I am so sorry for the mess of yesterday. I am doing OK.”
He made no mention of whether he’ll be able to compete at the Olympics. The men’s halfpipe contest starts Feb. 13, and most snowboarders are heading to South Korea this weekend.
Podladtchikov’s face slammed hard into the halfpipe Sunday night as he was landing a trick and he had to be taken off on a stretcher.
___
More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org