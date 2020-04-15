34. INDIANAPOLIS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: After fast start following Andrew Luck’s surprise August retirement, quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured left knee and Colts lost seven of last nine, missing playoffs for fourth time in five years.

FREE AGENCY: Lost TE Eric Ebron, WR Devin Funchess, OL Joe Haeg, OL Josh Andrews. Didn’t re-sign S Clayton Geathers, DE Jabaal Sheard, K Adam Vinatieri, WR Chester Rogers, WR Dontrelle Inman. Released CB Pierre Desir. Acquired DT DeForest Buckner in trade. Signed QB Philip Rivers, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Sheldon Day, CB T.J. Carrie. Re-signed LT Anthony Castonzo and OL Le’Raven Clark.

THEY NEED: WR, QB, TE, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, CB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson WR Tee Higgins, Southern California WR Michael Pittman Jr., Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet.

OUTLOOK: Colts significantly upgraded defensive line — and eliminated major need — with addition of Buckner, but traded No. 13 overall pick to get him. GM Chris Ballard still has seven picks, including two second-rounders (Nos. 34 and 44), which could be used to upgrade receiving corps or perhaps find long-term successor for Luck. Ballard may not be done dealing, either.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL