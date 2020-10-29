No. 17 Indiana (1-0. 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers (1-0, 1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN).

Line: Indiana by 10.

Series record: Indiana leads 4-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After posting its first win over a top-10 team in 33 years, Indiana certainly doesn’t want to lay an egg. It has beaten the Scarlet Knights four straight times and probably needs a win to stay in Top 25 for consecutive games for the first time since 1993. Rutgers will try to show the surprising win over Michigan State at the start to Greg Schiano’s second stint as coach wasn’t a fluke.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. vs. Rutgers’s defense. The sophomore ran for a game-tying TD and 2-point conversion to force OT and then won the game against Penn State with a touchdown pass and spectacular 2-point run that ended with a dive to the pylon. The Scarlet Knights defense had seven takeaways against Michigan State, the most by a Big Ten team in a league game since 2010.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana: RB Stevie Scott and S Jamar Johnson. Scott ran for 57 yards on 20 carries and scored on two short runs against Penn State. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in career rushing in the game. Johnson had 10 tackles, a tackle for a loss, an interception and a forced fumble to share the Big Ten co-defensive player of the week award.

Rutgers: LB Olakunle Fatukasi. The senior was the other co-defensive player of the week after making 10 tackles, recovering two fumbles and forcing another in the win over the Spartans. QB Noah Vedral ran for a touchdown and threw another in his first start for Rutgers. The graduate transfer finished 18 of 29 for 169 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana enters the game with its highest ranking since Nov. 2, 1993 and has a chance to crack the top 15 for the first time since Oct. 16, 1988. … The Hoosiers have lost 10 straight after beating a ranked foe, a streak that dates to October 1987. … Indiana was outgained 488-211 in Week 1 and lost the time of possession battle by more than 20 minutes. … Rutgers snapped a 21-game conference losing streak last weekend. … Rutgers has not been 2-0 in league play since 2012 (Big East). … The seven takeaways last week were the most in a game for Rutgers since seven at Pittsburgh in 2000.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25