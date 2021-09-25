BOSTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios doesn’t expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably won’t play in the Laver Cup again.

He spoke to reporters Saturday after losing in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas during the day session as Team Europe went up 7-1 over Team World.

“As long as I’m on the court, I will try and give my best, but I’m not going to lie and say that I’m going to plan to play four or five more years on tour,” the 26-year-old Kyrgios said. “That’s just not me.”

Kyrgios said the three-day exhibition at the arena that hosts the NBA’s Celtics and NHL’s Bruins “definitely” will be his last event of 2021. He will head home to Australia, where his mother “is not doing too well with her health,” Kyrgios said.

He was beaten by French Open runner-up Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 6-4, before Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany added to Team Europe’s lead by defeating John Isner of the U.S. in a match tiebreaker 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 10-5.

The schedule for the night session Saturday included a singles match between U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Denis Shapovalov of Canada, followed by a doubles match pitting Kyrgios and Isner against Andrey Rublev of Russia and Tsitsipas.

The first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup. Each victory is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, three on Sunday.

