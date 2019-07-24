DETROIT (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have put Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list, less than 24 hours after he made a game-saving throw from left field against Detroit.

The Phillies said Wednesday that Miller has a right hip flexor strain. They activated Sean Rodriguez from the injured list.

Philadelphia beat Detroit 3-2 in 15 innings in a game that ended shortly after midnight. Miller threw Nicholas Castellanos out at the plate in the 14th to keep the game tied.

Also Wednesday, Detroit put right-hander Victor Alcántara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, with a right middle finger contusion. The Tigers recalled right-hander José Cisnero from Triple-A Toledo.

