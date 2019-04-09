TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Juventus’ squad for Wednesday’s match at Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, marking his return from two weeks out with a right thigh injury.

Ronaldo was injured while on international duty with Portugal last month.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini (calf) and midfielder Emre Can (ankle) were left off the squad because of injury.

