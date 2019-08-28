BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — After parking a battle tank at the gates of their stadium, Red Star Belgrade fans packed into an open-top armored troop carrier with some players to mark their Champions League qualification.

The Serbian team reached the group stage of the European soccer competition for the second straight season after a 1-1 draw with Swiss champion Young Boys.

After the match, Red Star fans and players joined the late night victory parade on the streets of the Serbian capital by riding on a large armored personnel carrier.

It was not clear who provided them the vehicle.

