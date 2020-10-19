Edinson Cavani has posted only two updates to his 2.1 million followers on Twitter over the last 11 days, both of them showing him hard at work — first on a running machine and then on the practice field.

The Uruguay striker seemingly wants the world to know he is in good shape and ready to make his debut for Manchester United.

If it comes in the Champions League on Tuesday, Cavani couldn’t have picked a more fitting opponent.

United’s first group match is Tuesday at Paris Saint-Germain, the French club where Cavani is the record scorer with 200 goals in 301 appearances after seven trophy-laden years.

Yet he left PSG under something of a cloud in June as a free agent, after refusing to extend his deal by a couple of months to enable him to be involved in the pandemic-delayed finale to last season’s Champions League.

Cavani clearly was miffed at losing his place in the team last season after the arrival of Mauro Icardi. He spent part of the first half of the season injured, then saw PSG block his attempt to move to Atletico Madrid in January.

By the time of the coronavirus outbreak in March, when soccer was suspended, Cavani had already decided he would be leaving PSG when his contract expired in June — and the final stages of the Champions League getting rearranged for August wouldn’t change that.

He never got to say a real goodbye to PSG’s fans — and what proved to be his final match for a club where he won six French titles came in the last 16 of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund at an empty Parc des Princes.

Now a United player after clinching a move on the final day of the European transfer window, it’s at the stadium he graced for seven years where he could make his return after more than seven months out of action.

Cavani might have a hard time breaking into United’s team for Tuesday’s game, given his lack of match practice and with Anthony Martial available after a domestic suspension. Marcus Rashford is also an option up front, having filled in for Martial — and scored — in the 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cavani was unavailable against Newcastle because he was completing his mandatory quarantine period following his move to England.

Rashford knows the quality and importance of the team’s new signing.

“He can be a massive player for us this season,” Rashford said last week. “To win two or three trophies in a season, you need a squad. It’s not possible if you don’t have people who can score goals one week and the next week, it’s just not possible without three or four forwards in a team.

“Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we’ll have.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken of Cavani being “one of Europe’s top goal scorers over the last 10 years” and his excitement at the “energy, power, leadership and a great mentality” the Uruguayan will bring.

Indeed, Cavani won PSG fans over with his work ethic and unselfishness. Even when played out of position on the wing early in his time in Paris to accommodate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he sacrificed himself for the team cause.

Cavani never complained, and or took it to heart, when PSG fans mocked and jeered some of his bad misses while he played in Ibrahimovic’s shadow. Cavani’s mental strength and self-belief made him believe he would win over the supporters in the end, and he left as one of the most popular and widely respected players in club history.

Cavani could make himself an immediate fan favorite at United by scoring at PSG — and make his former club regret letting him go.

AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire in Paris contributed to this report.

