CAIRO (AP) — Madagascar marked its first appearance at the African Cup of Nations with an extraordinary upset of Nigeria to qualify for the last 16 on Sunday.

Madagascar stunned the three-time champion 2-0 to win Group B ahead of the Nigerians. Nigeria had already qualified for the knockout stages but that won’t prevent the match from ranking as one of the biggest surprises in African Cup history.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary took advantage of an error by defender Leon Balogun to intercept a pass and put Madagascar ahead in the 13th minute in Alexandria. Carolus Andrea scored the second with a deflected free kick early in the second half, sending the Madagascans into ecstasy.

Reserve players leaped over the advertising boards and coach Nicolas Dupuis sprinted from the dugout to join the celebrations on the field.

At the final whistle, players dumped bottles of water over Dupuis as if they’d won the whole tournament.

Just qualifying was a major feat for a squad made up mainly of players from the lower leagues in France. The Madagascans ensured their debut was memorable by beating one of Africa’s strongest teams and going unbeaten through the group stage.

Nigeria, which won the African Cup in 2013, looked disjointed and dispirited and failed to live up to its hype as one of the favorites alongside host Egypt and Senegal.

Nomenjanahary pounced for the opener when Balogun hesitated and allowed the Madagascar forward to steal the ball from in front of him. Nomenjanahary skipped round goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and slotted home.

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi gave away a free kick and was then the player to get the last touch as Andrea’s free kick deflected off the defensive wall and looped into the goal with Ezenwa wrong-footed.

Guinea beat 10-man Burundi, another tournament debutant, 2-0 in Group B’s other game. That meant Guinea finished third in the group and could still reach the last 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.

Burundi had central defender Christophe Nduwarugira sent off in the 12th minute for a professional foul. Mohamed Yattara scored both goals for Guinea, which must now wait to see if it has progressed.

